East Wenatchee Enters Second Year Of Total Fireworks Ban

It'll be another year without the sale or use of fireworks for most places in North Central Washington.

2023 marked the first year of a total ban on fireworks in the City of East Wenatchee, and Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says much of it was spent trying to inform residents about the prohibition.

"We spent most of last year making sure to educate our community. It was a new rule for East Wenatchee and we know that not everybody follows along and knows what has changed. So there were a lot of warnings that went out last year to folks who were setting off fireworks within city limits."

Crawford says she expects the East Wenatchee Police Department will be issuing more citations for illegal fireworks use this year.

Get our free mobile app

"I think they'll probably still be considerate and give out warnings for those folks who didn't know about the restrictions since it's new to them. But they do keep a log of who they visit for fireworks use, and if they were a violator last year and they're caught doing it again this year, I'm sure they'll be issuing more citations."

The citation amounts for illegal fireworks use in the city are $205 for a first offense and $359 for a second offense.

In addition to East Wenatchee, there are also total bans on the personal use and sale of fireworks in neighboring Wenatchee and all of Chelan County, as well as all unincorporated parts of Douglas County, and the cities of Mansfield and Waterville.

The City of Bridgeport still allows the discharge of personal use fireworks, but only on July 3 and 4 between the hours of 1 p.m. and midnight both days.