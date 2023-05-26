Dog Stolen from Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

Wenatchee Police officers are investigating three men who are suspected of stealing a dog from the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Thursday.

WVHS Executive Director James Pumphrey said three adult men in a pickup truck stole their 2-year-old black and white boxer/bully mix male Harvey.

The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for Harvey’s safe return.

“Harvey is a loving dog with special needs and is currently on medication," Pumphrey said. "We are asking our community to help with locating him and returning him safely.”

Those with information about Harvey’s whereabouts should call Wenatchee Police Department at 509- 663-9911.