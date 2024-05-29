Wenatchee Woman Faces Identity Theft, Forgery While At Company

A 52-year-old Wenatchee woman accused of identity theft and forgery is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Police say Kelley Rae Jackson became the bookkeeper for a family run construction business in 2021 and used company funds to write almost $90,000 in checks to herself and charge items on credit.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, family members told detectives Jackson was let go from the company in early 2022.

Before then she obtained a $200,000 loan for the company and reportedly took half of it and convinced the majority owner to buy her a car.

During that time, a family member discovered that Jackson made numerous CashApp charges while a number of checks were written to her, according to the affidavit.

An accountant’s review of the company books showed Jackson was involved in almost $147,000 in questionable transactions in 2021 and more than $13,000 in 2022.

Detectives tracked down seven questionable checks made out to Jackson between September and December of 2021 totaling almost $90,000, according to the affidavit.

In early 2023, Jackson failed to meet with detectives on two separate dates.

In January of this year, prosecutors charged Jackson with six counts of 1st degree identity theft, one count of 1st first-degree theft and two counts of forgery.

She failed to show up for court appearances twice after being summoned two different times.

Jackson was arrested Sunday and released on her own recognizance by Superior Court Judge Robert Jourdan on Tuesday.

Prosecutors recommended personal recognizance because she has no criminal background.

Jackson was given a court appointed attorney and must appear in court to be arraigned on June 10.