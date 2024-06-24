Archie

Breed: Shepherd/Border Collie mix

Age: 10 months

Sex: Male Animal ID WVHS-A-24566

Archie is an active 10-month-old pup who weighs 44 lbs and is always ready for adventure.

He enjoys going on walks, playing with toys, and is looking for his new best friend.

Archie is great on a leash, with a wagging tail and a joyful spirit. He is affectionate and jumps into your lap for pets and treats.

If you need a good hiking buddy, Archie could be a perfect companion so come meet him at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Shelter (WVHS), 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue.

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. We are closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.