Wenatchee Woman Pleads Guilty to 15 Counts Of Animal Cruelty

A 65-year-old Wenatchee woman will serve one day in jail and 29 days in home detention after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges.

Wenatchee Valley Animal Control officers seized 60 animals from the home of Maria Socorro Medrano in March of last year.

Officers said 44 dogs and 16 birds were living in overcrowded conditions without access to ventilation, sanitation, fresh water or veterinary care.

It was one of the largest animal seizures in county history, with the search and seizure process taking roughly five hours.

Medrano was originally charged with a total of 61 counts of second-degree animal cruelty, but reached a plea deal which allowed her to plead guilty to 15 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.

She was allowed to enter an Alford Plea. An Alford Plea means that the defendant can still maintain their innocence but recognizes that the prosecution may find enough evidence to find them guilty if the case went to trial.

It allows a defendant to plead guilty to a reduced charge without admitting guilt.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) performed the rescue from Medrano’s Chelan County residence on March 16, 2023.

The seizure took place after weeks of investigation.

Medrano pleaded guilty on May 22 of this year in Chelan County District Court.