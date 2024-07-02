Wenatchee Humane Society Names Interim Executive Director

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) has named an interim executive director.

Longtime WVHS board member, Jane Provo, was appointed to the post by the non-profit's board of directors on Monday.

The board says Provo brings a wealth of experience and compassion to the role, and Provo adds her interim title will not impact the level of service and commitment to the animals or people within the organization.

"The shelter and all of the responsibilities associated with that will continue at their normal operating and service levels to the communities we serve, while placing the animals in our care as a top priority."

Provo, who had previously resigned from the WVHS's Board of Directors after nine years but later rejoined, has decided to step away from the board again to assume the role of interim executive director.

Provo says the search for a new permanent executive director is already underway.

"The search has begun. A number of potential candidates have already responded to our ad and the search committee of the board will be following up with all of those applicants and any others whom we hear from about the position."

The appointment of Provo comes after an announcement last week that former executive director, James Pumphrey, was stepping down from the job.

The Humane Society has yet to publicly provide any details regarding Pumphrey's decision to resign.