Philip and More Lovable Dogs at Wenatchee Humane Society

Philip and More Lovable Dogs at Wenatchee Humane Society

Philip the WVHS Pet of the Week

Sweet boy Philip is 7 years young and searching for a cozy spot to call home.

The dream for Philip is that a loving family will spoil him with the good life he truly deserves. His delightful personality can brighten anyone’s day. He adores attention, loves belly rubs, and treasures every moment with his people.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Past the Puppy Stage

Philip walks well on a leash, knows how to sit like a gentleman, and his back half wiggles with joy when he’s excited. He’s the perfect blend of calm and playful, and ready to fill you life with love and laughter.

Philip

  • Breed: Shepherd mix
  • Age: 7 years
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: WVHS-A-24078

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

See a gallery of adoptable dogs at Wenatchee Humane Society 

Celebrities and Their Pets - From Turtles to Tigers and More

Some stars keep it simple with a cat or dog, but these celebrities take pet ownership to a whole new level.

Gallery Credit: JD Knight

Filed Under: wenatchee valley humane society
Categories: Articles, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ