Sweet boy Philip is 7 years young and searching for a cozy spot to call home.

The dream for Philip is that a loving family will spoil him with the good life he truly deserves. His delightful personality can brighten anyone’s day. He adores attention, loves belly rubs, and treasures every moment with his people.

Get our free mobile app

Past the Puppy Stage

Philip walks well on a leash, knows how to sit like a gentleman, and his back half wiggles with joy when he’s excited. He’s the perfect blend of calm and playful, and ready to fill you life with love and laughter.

Philip

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 7 years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-24078

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

See a gallery of adoptable dogs at Wenatchee Humane Society