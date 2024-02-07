Payton Needs A Home! Meet The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week
Payton is a stunner. He has caramel-colored eyes, a silky chocolate coat and four white paws. He’s sweet and playful and just wants to be with someone enjoying life.
Payton has lived with other dogs and knows how to get along with dogs he doesn’t know. Payton sits so you can attach his leash because he loves to go for walks, takes treats gently, and just wants to please you.
Payton
Breed: Border Collie Mix
Age: 3 years old Sex: Male Animal ID A0055174897
Adoption Fee: $250
