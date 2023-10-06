Annual Apple Blossom Festival Auction Has Spooktacular Theme!

The 27th Annual Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Auction will be held later this month.

Festival administrator Darci Christoferson says the theme for this year's event will coincide with the season.

"Our theme this year is 'Boos and Brews', which is Halloween-ish, so we encourage people to come dressed up in whatever costume they want to wear."

In years past, the auction has traditionally served as a scholarship fundraiser for the Apple Blossom Royalty, but Christoferson says the Festival is hoping to raise money for a different cause this year.

"We are hugely in need of a new trailer so our parade float can travel to different festivals. Our current trailer was brand new in 1993, which was thirty years ago, so that's what our goal is this year - to make enough money so that we can get our group a new trailer."

The auction will take place at the Wenatchee Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets and more information click here.