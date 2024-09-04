The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced Terri Van Horn as a Royalty Chaperone for Festivals in 2025 & 2026. Terri will serve as the Royalty Chaperone under Jan Crollard.

Van Horn retired after teaching for 28 years in the Wenatchee School District and 3 years in California.

Denese Sollom will serve as a Junior Royalty Chaperone for the 2025 & 2026 Festivals. She is also a retired educator with 7 years in Montana and over 30 years with the Eastmont and Wenatchee School Districts. Sollom will serve as Junior Royalty chaperonie with Janna Goehner.

Get our free mobile app

Chaperones will work closely with girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts beginning this fall.

Candidates will begin the process of competing for the Festival Royalty at a series of mandatory meetings in November with the Royalty selection pageant in February next year.

The Junior Royalty program for 5th grade girls begins an application process in February, 2025

The 2025 Apple Blossom Festival Theme is "The Best Time Ever" and runs April 24th through May 4th, 2025

For more information on the 2025 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, visit the festival website

Top 5 Pediatric Dental Offices in Wenatchee WA according to Yelp Whether you're a new parent, new to the area, or just need a new dentist for your kids, here are the best pediatric dentists in the Wenatchee area! Gallery Credit: Aly