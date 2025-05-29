The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has selected retired teacher and community volunteer Kathy Campbell to serve as Director General of the 107th Apple Blossom Festival in 2026.

Campbell has already chosen the 2026 Apple Blossom Festival theme; “Everything’s Coming Up Blossoms.” The 2026 Festival will be held April 23 – May 3 2026

Campbell said in a news release "I love springtime in the Wenatchee Valley. After a long, cold winter with all the gray and bare trees, it’s so refreshing to see flowers blooming and the trees coming back to life. It just feels like everything is waking up again. The Festival is such a fun way to celebrate that—with something for everyone, whether it’s the carnival, parades, golf tournament, or all the great food, crafts, and music in the park. And honestly, it’s amazing to see how many volunteers pitch in to make it all happen. I’m really proud to be part of such a fun and caring Festival Family!"

Campbell will lead the Festival’s planning and coordination efforts, working closely with closely with the Board of Directors on one of the state's iconic celebrations. The Festival has announced Mary Ann Castro will serve as Assistant Director, Greg Wood as Program Director and Jacki Seale as Chancellor of the Wenatchee Applarians, the official host organization for the Festival.

The 2026 Festival Board members supporting Campbell will include;

Steve Evitt

Siobhan Fryhover

Gavin Gahringer (Parade Marshals)

Adele Haley (Merchandise & Info Booth)

Alex Haley (Blossoms & Brews)

Rebecca Maloney (Art 4 Kidz)

Susan Mullen (Chief for the Day)

Megan Sand

Matt Smeller (Float Transportation)

2026 Festival Committee Chairs include:

Kelly Atwood – Arts & Crafts

Deanna Bollinger & Darren Goehner – Auction

Brad Bozett – Golf Tournament

Sally Feil & Pat Lynn – Visiting Royalty

Pat McDonald – Float Advisor

Amy Moubray – Entertainment

Malcolm McLellan – Legal Consultant

Shayne Rennie – Youth Parade

Denese Sollom – Junior Royalty Chaperone

Karlee Stanford – Wenatchee Central Lions Club Pageant Director

Curt Ulrich – Grand Parade

Terri Van Horn – Royalty Chaperone

Claudia Wiggins – Art Print

The Festival is already at work on the 2026 Festival planning and has announced submissions for the Official Art Print are due July 1st and a deadline of August 1st for the official logo design.

The first official event for the 2026 Apple Blossom Festival Season is the Annual Fundraising Auction, to be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025.