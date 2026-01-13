The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has named the top 10 candidates chosen to compete for the 2026 Royal Court next month.

Avary Anantamula (E)

Parker Averi (W)

Briannah Machado (E)

Elizabeth Nikolas (E)

Kaylee Pearsons (E)

Brielle Precht (E)

Kamyrn Reynolds (E)

Darcy Mejia Sanchez (W)

Melani Tovar (W)

Abigail Walker (W)

The top 10 candidates will compete for the 2026 Royal Court during the Royalty Selection Pageant at 7pm. February 14th at Numerica Performing Arts Center

Tickets will be available at NumericaPac.org beginning January 20th and more festival information can be found at the festival website AppleBlossom.org

Get our free mobile app

The field of 10 finalists were selected from 24 high school senior girls from the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts who met with a panel of five out-of-town judges earlier on Tuesday. The candidates were asked questions on their background and a series of impromptu questions. The interview session accounted for 50% of each candidate's overall score towards a Top 10 selection.

The balance of the judge's scoring was based on each candidate's Top 10 speech delivered before a live audience on Tuesday afternoon.

Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Washington State Apple Blossom Festival loading...

The top 10 candidates will appear on the KPQ Agenda program at 1pm during the week of February 2nd.