About 300 million people will experience the effects of the semi-annual clock change this Sunday, March 8th, with the start of Daylight Saving Time (DST) at 2:00AM.

The reports on adverse impacts are well documented in studies on the disruption to our circadian rhythms, increased health risks, safety hazards, lower light levels, a general drop in productivity, and the other annoying adjustments to our routines.

SURVEY RESULTS HERE 25% of adults say they are neutral on DST. The 2023 American Academy of Sleep Medicine study of over 2,000 adults finds two-thirds (63%) oppose the seasonal time changes and about 11% don't support eliminating the "spring ahead" and "fall back."

The chief complaints and data show people experience chronic fatigue, mood disorders, and reduced sleep quality for a few days of the time shifts. The increased risk of heart attacks and stroke rises from 5% to 24% in the days following the spring change. There is a spike in traffic accidents, workplace injuries, and reduced cognitive performance due to sleep deprivation that follows the changes to DST, and many people have to wake up and commute in the dark to a job or school until the days lengthen.

Then there is the simple annoyance of clock changes, with many feeling its an unnecessary, outdated, and inconvenient tradition without any significant energy savings.

Sign me up! Will Congress EVER address this issue?