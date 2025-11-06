Many Washington residents have a favorite ice cream in the freezer for sweet treat cravings. Personally, I love pairing vanilla ice cream with a fresh apple pie.

However, a popular ice cream brand has been recalled in Washington, and eating it could cause serious illness.

What Sparked the Ice Cream Recall?

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a voluntary recall of a popular ice cream brand has been issued because the product "may contain undeclared wheat."

According to the company's announcement, "Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."

Who’s Most at Risk From This Allergen?

Consumers with a wheat allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the impacted products are urged not to consume them.

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. announced its voluntary recall of a "limited number" of Häagen-Dazs brand Dark Chocolate Mini Bars in the 6-count package with batch code LLA519501 and a Best By date of January 31, 2027. The product was shipped to Kroger locations in 29 states, including Washington.

What Consumers Should Do Next

The company said in its statement that no other Häagen-Dazs products or other batches of Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars are impacted by the recall.

The company has instructed consumers with a wheat allergy or sensitivity not to consume the recalled product and to discard it or "return it to their place of purchase for a full refund."