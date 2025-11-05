Half a dozen people are dead and dozens more have been hospitalized after eating precooked pasta meals linked to a listeria outbreak in Washington and several other states.

The FDA says six people have died after eating impacted products from California-based "Nate's Fine Foods." The cases of Listeria have been reported across 18 states.

Two Washington Residents Hospitalized After Eating Recalled Pasta

The meals were sold at grocery chains nationwide, including Trader Joe's, Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons. The faulty pasta is the cause of a total of 27 illnesses and six deaths, including a baby. Two cases have been confirmed in Washington.

Now, health officials are warning customers to check their freezers and the FDA website.

Recalled Products Sold in Washington Stores

Nate's Fine Foods says it is working with the FDA and CDC to investigate the source of the outbreak. The FDA says the recalled products include:

Sprouts Farmers Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad - product use by dates 10/10/25 - 10/29/25 (Sprouts Farmers Market recall)

Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad – expiration dates 9/30/25 through 10/7/25 (Giant Eagle recall)

Kroger stores recalled deli bowtie and penne pasta salads – sold on AUG 29 2025 thru OCT 2 2025 (Kroger recall)

Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls 9.6-oz – best if used by dates of 3/12/2027, 3/13/2027, 3/17/2027, 3/21/2027 (Demers Food Group Recall)

Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettucine Alfredo 16-oz plastic tray packages with “best if used by” dates of 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, 9/27/2025, 9/28/2025, 10/01/2025, 10/03/2025, 10/05/2025, 10/08/2025, or 10/10/2025 (USDA FSIS public health alert)

Albertsons stores recalled store-made deli pasta salads – sell thru dates from SEP 8 2025 to OCT 4 25 (Albertsons recall)

Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce 12-oz. – best if used by dates of SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025 (USDA FSIS public health alert)

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 12.3-oz – best-by date of June 26, 2025, or prior; and 32.8-oz – best-by date of June 27, 2025, or prior (FreshRealm recall)

Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5-oz – best-by date of June 19, 2025, or prior (FreshRealm recall)

Health Officials Urge Washington Shoppers to Check Freezers

Consumers who purchased or received recalled or impacted meals should avoid eating or serving these products. Grocers may issue refunds for potentially impacted goods.

The CDC says this outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria.

Listeria Symptoms and When to Seek Care

Common symptoms of Listeria include fever, muscle aches, diarrhea, nausea, headache, stiff neck, confusion, and seizures.

