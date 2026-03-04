The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center announced it moved its rotating gallery to a temporary location during its expansion and renovation project.

Temporary Gallery Opens on South Mission Street

READ MORE: Wenatchee Museum Brings Back Heart Program

The museum relocated its rotating gallery just down the street to 30 South Mission Street.

Expansion Project Begins May 16

The expansion project will officially begin with a groundbreaking ceremony on May 16. The main museum buildings at 127 South Mission Street will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until the groundbreaking.

“As our region changes and our community grows, we are building a modern museum to serve as an anchor for the region and a hub for downtown Wenatchee," said Executive Director Marriah Thornock. "Fundamentally, we are reimagining the role of the museum in our city, region, and state as a space that ignites curiosity, fosters connection, and deepens understanding for people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds."

Programs Continue During Renovation

The Museum's new gallery will debut with two exhibitions - the 47th annual Regional High School Art Show and the Beauty of Bronze Showcase - both opening Friday, March 6. The exhibitions will be open to the public with limited hours through Saturday, April 11.

Programming will continue throughout the renovation at multiple locations. Events and activities will take place at the Wells House and other Wenatchee Valley College venues, while youth robotics classes will be hosted at the former Valley Academy of Learning in partnership with the Wenatchee School District.

New Permanent Exhibits Planned

The Museum said new permanent exhibits will create a compelling and interactive experience. The renovation includes transforming one of the Museum's most popular exhibits, Coyote's Corner, into an early learning activity center.