The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is bringing back its popular Matters of the Heart program on Feb. 14, offering local students a hands-on science experience focused on anatomy and medicine.

READ MORE: Trailer Fire Reported In Wenatchee Late Saturday

The program begins at 1 p.m. and is open to students in fourth grade and older. In partnership with Confluence Health and Wenatchee Valley Medical Group, participants will take part in a guided pig heart dissection led by local medical professionals.

Students will step into the role of surgeons during the lab, with trained healthcare staff on hand to guide the dissection and assist as “nurses” throughout the experience.

Get our free mobile app

The program is designed to give students a rare opportunity to engage directly with real-world science while learning from professionals working in the medical field.

Organizers say the interactive format helps spark curiosity and interest in science, technology, engineering, and medical careers.

The cost to participate is $55 for museum members and $65 for non-members. Space is limited to 40 students, and advance registration is required through the museum’s website.

For more information, contact the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center at 509-888-6240.