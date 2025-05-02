Wenatchee Valley and Museum and Cultural Center (WVMCC) is hosting a tour of historic homes and buildings. The tour will offer a rare glimpse into historic landmarks in Wenatchee; Among the six tour stops are the Wetherald Home, Vradenburg Apartments, and the Home of Peace Mausoleum

WVMCC is collaborating with the City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board in inviting the public on a self-guided tour through these historic Wenatchee landmarks on Saturday, May 31, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The tour is a rare opportunity to explore private historic properties that are generally not open to the public. Volunteers will share the history of each location with visitors on the tours.

Get our free mobile app

The properties highlighted on the tour are listed on the Wenatchee Register of Historic Places and homes of historical significance. WVMCC is providing the public a chance to learn more about historic preservation and to gain an appreciation for the aesthetic character and heritage of the Wenatchee Valley.

Official list of properties featured on the tour

Image: WVMCC Image: WVMCC loading...

Wetherald Home - 216 S. Miller Street

Vradenberg Apartments on Yakima Street Image: WVMCC Image: WVMCC loading...

Vradenburg Apartments - 207 Yakima Street

attachment-50225 Home of Peace Mausoleum loading...

Home of Peace Mausoleum - 850 S Miller Street

Image: WVMCC Image: WVMCC loading...

Wells House - 625 Nelson Avenue

here . The historic Wells House was built by William T. Clark and was later bought by A.Z. Wells in 1919. Adelaide Clark, the wife of W.T. Clark, designed the stained-glass windows depicting apple trees. This gorgeous home currently resides on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. Learn more about Wells House history

Image: WVMCC Image: WVMCC loading...

500 King Street

Image: WVMCC Image: WVMCC loading...

1217 Pershing Street

Take the Tour

Saturday, May 31, 2025 10am to 4pm

Tour Registration HERE General admission is $30, an exclusive WVMCC members-only reception is $10 with registration. Registration is required.

After the tour, WVMCC members and Historic Homes Tour homeowners are invited to a reception at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s Performance Hall.

To learn more about this tour, visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org , or call the WVMCC at (509)-888-6240.