Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center secures $5.1 million in funding to support its expansion.

The museum announced Thursday the state is granting the funds for renovations. It comes through a combination of programs, including a Heritage Capital Projects grant, and funding from three other programs.

“This level of investment from the state is a powerful vote of confidence in our vision and the impact this project will have across the region,” said Marriah Thornock, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. “It affirms what we’ve heard from our community time and again: people want a museum that reflects their stories, welcomes all generations, and inspires discovery and connection.”

The museum's fundraising campaign has significant commitments from public and private donors.

“This kind of partnership and progress doesn’t happen overnight. It’s the result of years of planning, community listening, and a commitment to building something truly transformational,” Thornock said. “Capital campaigns are multi-year efforts, and we are right where we should be—thanks to the generosity of our state, our local leaders, and our donors.”

The plan includes modernizing and unifying its two buildings, enhancing visitor flow and accessibility, and adding new interactive exhibits and spaces. The museum said the expansion strengthens its ability to serve as a hub for regional cultural programming and collaboration.