Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center invites the public to "A Night at the Museum."

The annual fundraiser features gourmet food, award-winning wine, beer, cider, and live music and entertainment.

Live music includes the Welter Brothers, Deep Green Sea, and Jazz Jam Quintet. Guests can also watch comedian and magician, the Incomparable Jason Sims, and watch live oil painting from award-winning artist Henry Stinson.

This year, guests can sample drinks from Armour Wines, Watermill Winery, Norwood Wine Bar, Silver Bell Winery, Neu Flessenow Cellars, Silvara Cellars, Blue Spirits Distillery, and Set the Bar.

There will also be a variety of food from Szmania's Catering and Cafe Columbia.

Tickets are $75 for members and $90 for non-members. Bottles of wine, beer, and spirits will be available for purchase.