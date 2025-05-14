There's a new interactive exhibit involving the solar system and universe coming to the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center (WVMCC).

The exhibit, named "Sun, Earth, Universe," includes families to design, build, and test their own model spacecrafts. The exhibit models the full process of a desgin-build-test cycle of engineering for your own mission to space. There will also be a tumbler of 10,000 beads representing all of the stars you can see from Earth to search for the unique one representing our Sun.

You can reveal hidden images using the same tools NASA scientists employ to explore the forces and energy of the universe. Children can pilot rovers across the Mars landscape play table.

The exhibit is 600-square feet packed with hands-on interactive experiences. The WVMCC says this exhibit is on display as part of a nationwide effort engaging audiences in the fields of Earth and space science.

Families are invited to explore "Sun, Earth, Universe," during Family Saturday June 7 offering free museum admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The WVMCC hosts Family Saturday every first Saturday of the month.