After a long break, the Salmon Bake is returning to the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The event, scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m., will be led by members of the Wenatchi tribe. Tribal Elder Randy Lewis will guide the ceremony, sharing stories passed down through his family. Lewis is the great-great-grandson of Sam Miller, founder of the Miller-Freer Trading Post, which became the anchor of the original City of Wenatchee.

The Salmon Bake highlights one of the Plateau tribes’ most important traditions, the First Salmon Feast, which marks the return of salmon to traditional fishing grounds. The program begins with a blessing ceremony at 2 p.m. Salmon will then be cooked outdoors over a fire pit and served with salad, rolls, and potatoes.

The cost is by donation for museum members and $25 per person for non-members. Pre-registration is required.

More information is available at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or by calling 509-888-6240.