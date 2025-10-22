Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center (WVMCC) and the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Council are celebrating Hispanic Heritage with their "Day of the Dead" celebration.

A Celebration of Life and Heritage

Day of the Dead, or "Dia de los Muertos," is a tradition first practiced thousands of years ago by indigenous peoples such as the Aztecs and the Toltecs. The tradition celebrates death as another chapter of life. During "Dia de los Muertos," they believed the dead had a brief window to leave the spirit realm and visit loved ones in the mortal world.

How Mexico Honors the Dead

In Mexico, the tradition is celebrated with altars decorated with sugar skulls, flowers, and the favorite snacks of their loved ones.

What to Expect at WVMCC’s Celebration

At WVMCC, there will be family craft activities, local mariachi, folklorico group performances, face painting, and a food truck court. Attendees are encouraged to bring photographs in honor of lost loved ones to display on a Community Altar.

WVMCC said the event is free and open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1.