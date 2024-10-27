The Albertson's parking lot in Wenatchee is aglow following Saturday's Coats for Kids drive, an outpouring of winter garment donations.

In observance of the 34th annual Make a Difference Day, the local nonprofit Serve Wenatchee Valley collected vast numbers of "gently used" coats, hats and gloves. The garments will be distributed to low-income students in the Wenatchee, Eastmont and Orondo school districts.

A number of Townsquare Media staffers - including John Delaney, pictured above - were present to help accept incoming donations on Saturday.

Mike Malmin is executive director of Serve Wenatchee Valley. He says the coat drive wouldn't have been possible without an army of deeply embedded, well-informed school liaisons. The liaisons' official tally indicated a need for 1,200 coats.

"We know precisely what we need because each school provides us with a spreadsheet of sizes," Malmin says. "That includes Orondo schools. So we know exactly need and we know the need is real because it's coming from the people who are actually in the classroom with the students."

According to Malmin, a former pastor, the Wenatchee Valley is increasingly plagued by deprivation, clothing insecurity and other ills. Children have the most to lose - it's their development at stake - and all too often they pay the steepest price for societal indifference.

"Last year, we had to buy, I believe, 140 jackets after the event," Malmin says. "Because demand has increased so significantly this year - we're up about 200 jackets needed - we anticipate having to buy significantly more coats."

The upside, if you can call it that, is a marked increase in cash donations.

