Townsquare Media Coats For Kids Drive Brings In Almost 1,000 Coats

The numbers are in from this year's Townsquare Media Coats for Kids collection drive, and once again the station's listeners and online followers stepped up in a big way to help those in need in our community.

The event, which was held in the parking lot of the Albertson's store in Wenatchee on Oct. 27, brought in a total of 934 winter coats and $1,892 in cash donations.

Tom Nees of Townsquare's Coats for Kids partner, Serve Wenatchee Valley, says he's very pleased with how much good the public's generosity will provide this winter.

"We have a tendency to see things like this in terms of volume. Nine-hundred coats and nineteen-hundred dollars is a lot for sure. But what we see is the kid that's going to have a coat on their back that wouldn't have otherwise. I think this was a great response from our community to say to all those kids in need, 'hey, we care about you'".

Nees adds that Serve Wenatchee will make certain every coat that was given at this year's event will be matched with a child to keep warm this winter.

"We don't keep anything in surplus, so all of the coats will be used. If we don't have the opportunity to use them within our Wenatchee and Eastmont School District boundaries then we will reach out beyond that to places like Cascade, Waterville, and Entiat (School Districts) and make sure that the coats are all used this year."

This year's Coats for Kids event also took in an abundance of other winter clothing for children, such as gloves, hats, and scarves.

