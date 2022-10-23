Wenatchee Valley Community Make a Difference on Saturday

The Wenatchee Valley Community came together to make a difference on “Make a Difference Day” Saturday.

October 22nd was the City of Wenatchee’s official Make a Difference day for Wenatchee Valley communities.

News Radio 560 KPQ and Townsquare Media stations hosted the Coats for Kids collection drive, which was held at the Albertsons parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drive collected donations of coats, gloves, hats, to help local children to stay warm this winter.

These donations will be distributed through Serve Wenatchee.

Townsquare Media partnered with Apple Valley Honda and the Wenatchee World, with News Radio 560 KPQ being sponsored by France & Company.

Other events include the following:

SAGE held a “Monster Bash” event where families could dress up, play games, get their faces painted, and trick-or-treat.

Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, Team Naturaleza, and the City of Wenatchee helped plant 2,000 native plants on the Saddle Rock Trailhead. Lunch was provided by La Tortuga Loca.

Wenatchee Valley College held a “Knight Fright Fun Run,” to help raise funds for their WVC Finish Line Scholarship, a grant for students who have one quarter of classes left before graduating.

After the Fun Run, there was a costume contest, with prizes held for ‘best individual,’ ‘best couple’ and ‘best group.’

Eastmont School District organized a graffiti clean-up event for East Wenatchee and Rock Island areas, where students and volunteers painted over graffiti.

Home Depot Foundation donated the paint and equipment, and the East Wenatchee Police Department provided locations and assisted with the event.

To check out more of these events, click here.