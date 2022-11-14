GladSong Choir Raises $39K for Local Charities

The GladSong community choir will soon hold its final concert of the 2022 season.

The group was formed in 2001 and currently has 35 members.

Choir director, Tim Meyer, says the ensembles repertoire includes a variety of styles and always carries a message of hope and love.

“We’re like a cross between a church choir and a glee choir. We do pop tunes, jazz, some country, and of course, gospel. Our message is always positive because that’s what the world needs.”

GladSong’s performances always include a philanthropic component and their ten concerts since May of this year have helped in raising $39,000 for several local charities.

“It’s a win-win situation,” says Meyer. “On the one hand, we get to sing, which is what we enjoy doing. And the listener is hopefully inspired by the positive message of our concert. And then the funds we help raise are doing good in the community through various non-profits and local charities.”

GladSong’s final concert of the 2022 season will take place on December 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Wenatchee.

The performance is open to the public and free to attend with donations welcome and all proceeds benefitting Serve Wenatchee.