A Day to Make A Difference in Wenatchee

Saturday, October 28th is the 33rd Annual Make A Difference Day in Wenatchee. The concept of a day of community service and volunteerism has always been well supported here.

Make a Difference Day was created by USA Weekend magazine, a sister publication to USA Today as a way to encourage community involvement and volunteerism. The fourth Saturday in October is set aside each year as Make a Difference Day.

The Greater Wenatchee Area has been recognized for the levels of participation, earning 9 national awards including top honors for the first Make A Difference Day in 1992.

At Townsquare Media, we are encouraging you to get involved in a community project (see the link below in this article)

An easy project to support on Make A Difference Day is the Coats For Kids Drive. Townsquare Media radio station personalities and our staff will be collecting new and gently used coats, hats and gloves in the Albertson's parking lot in Wenatchee (located at 1128 N. Miller St. Wenatchee)

Drop off donations or a cash contribution between 10am and 2pm Volunteers from Serve Wenatchee will distribute all donations to kids in need in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts.

Our Townsquare Media partners on Coats For Kids are Apple Valley Honda and the Wenatchee World.

Many organizations participating in Make a Difference Day 2023 will be located in the Plaza at Pybus Public Market on Saturday from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.