A family hike turned into a rescue mission Sunday when Kittitas County deputies and search and rescue volunteers helped carry two babies to safety after their mother was injured on the Mt. Catherine Trail near Snoqualmie Pass.

A Seattle couple was hiking with their 5-month-old and 2-year-old daughters when the mother hurt her ankle and could no longer walk. Kittitas County Search & Rescue teams responded, along with deputies.

On their way to the trail, they ran into nine Spokane County Search & Rescue volunteers who happened to be training in the area and offered to help. Together, the crews used a wheeled litter to carry the mother down the steep, rocky trail while her husband carried the children with help from rescuers.

The family was able to drive themselves to get medical care. Deputies say they were well prepared for the hike and called for help at the right time.