Three men were arrested Thursday following an investigation into a series of copper wire thefts in Grant County.

How Deputies Identified the Suspects

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies received two reports of stolen copper wire in the Royal City area. Deputies stopped a pickup truck leaving one of the reported locations and recovered irrigation circle wire from the vehicle.

The Sheriff's Crime Reduction Team (CRT) continued the investigation and determined the suspects were likely staying at a residence in the 17000 block of Lower Crab Creek Road near Beverly. Deputies and CRT members served a search warrant at the property Thursday.

What Was Found During the Search

During the search, investigators recovered more than 500 feet of stolen wire, 68 containers of stolen chemicals, a handgun reported stolen in 2021, and a small amount of drugs.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Diego Cabrera of Quincy, 46-year-old Jesus Botello of Desert Aire, and 41-year-old Arnoldo Gonzalez of Mattawa. They were booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property. Cabrera is also accused of possession of a stolen firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation.