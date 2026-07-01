Five Injured in Rollover Crash on SR 17 Near Ephrata

Five Injured in Rollover Crash on SR 17 Near Ephrata

Washington State Patrol

Five people have injuries after a mechanical failure forced a rollover accident near Ephrata Wednesday morning.

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Washington State Patrol said it happened just after 6:30 a.m. on State Route 17 when a minivan, driven by 51-year-old Ramiro Gonzalez Gomez of Moses Lake, suffered a mechanical failure, forcing the vehicle to leave the roadway, strike the dirt shoulder, and roll.

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Troopers cited Gonzalez Gomez for driving without a license and without insurance.
Intoxicants were not a factor in the accident, which blocked the highway for several hours.

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