Level 3 "Leave Now," Level 2 "Get Set," and Level 1 "Be Aware" evacuations are in place for the area of Henderson Road in Chelan due to a brush fire in the area.

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The fire is burning in sagebrush and grass and is threatening homes in the area of the 100 block of Henderson Road. Officials say it started just after 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers issued a third alarm shortly after 2 p.m.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for 160 Union Valley Road to Old Burn Road, including Old Burn Road as of 3:10 p.m.

There is an emergency shelter for the Henderson Fire opening at 4:30 p.m. at the Lake Chelan Community Center, 103 Big Horn Lane.

Level 2 evacuations include Union Valley Road from the Summer Hill RV to Horizon Lane, including all side roads. It also includes Union Valley Road from Horizon Lane to North Bradley Street, the area of the fairgrounds, Chelan Ranch Road, and Whitetail Way.

Chelan County Emergency Management Chelan County Emergency Management

Level 1 Evacuations are in place for a large area surrounding the fire.

Officials ask boaters to stay clear of the fire to allow for aircraft to scoop water from Lake Chelan.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

You can check real-time evacuation areas here.