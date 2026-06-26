Crews battling the Garred Road Fire near Coulee City have the blaze under control.

Fire Declared Fully Contained

READ MORE: Garred Road Fire Reaches 27% Containment

Officials say the blaze is 100% contained after burning nearly 3,400 acres.

Fire Briefly Shut Down Highways

The fire sparked late Sunday afternoon near the Grant/Douglas County line and briefly closed portions of both U.S. Highway 2 and State Route 17 (SR-17).

Fire Reignites in Windy Conditions

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After torching about 500 acres, crews thought they had the fire under control, but the blaze rekindled in hot and breezy conditions late Monday morning and grew rapidly in similar weather throughout the day.

Evacuations Lifted at Sun Lakes

Recreationists at the Sun Lakes Campgrounds were forced to flee due to a Level 3 evacuation notice Monday. All notices were canceled Thursday afternoon.

A three-mile stretch of SR-17 was closed for much of Monday due to downed power lines caused by the fire, but the highway fully re-opened again Tuesday.

Damage Reported, No Injuries

Fire managers say a few outbuildings were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.