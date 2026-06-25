If you are retired, it's important to stay active and socially engaged. It's important to keep an active mind, have social interaction, and have something to look forward to that is fun.

Whether it's cards or tiles, puzzles, or playing with a ball, playing games is shown to keep your mind sharp, which can help ward off afflictions like Alzheimer's and dementia.

Stereotypes aside, retired seniors are recreating with

Backgammon

Bingo

Bocce Ball

Bridge

Canasta

Checkers

Dominoes

Euchre

Mahjong

Pickleball

Pinochle

Rummikub

Rummy

Scrabble

Shuffleboard

Solitaire

Spades

Sudoku

The favorite pastimes vary by state, so it makes sense for retirees to consider taking up the most popular activity for their locale.

Washington state's favorite game for retirees must be pickleball.

There are seniors packing pickleball courts everywhere in Washington, and after all, the game was created on Bainbridge Island by then Congressman Joel Pritchard.

Pickleball is the top pastime for retirees in Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, and Utah, but ironically...not in Washington State. Wait, what? Turns out Soduko is the most popular game among retirees in Washington. In fact, the numbers-based game of logic and Bocce Ball, the lawn bowling game, are the activity of choice in a leading seven states in the study

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Sudoku is played extensively across the Midwest, Northeast, and Pacific Northwest. Bocce ball is most popular among retirees in California, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Alaska. Dominoes has me picturing older men playing the game in Miami or New York, but it's the preferred pastime in six states, while the centuries-old Chinese game Mahjong is the top choice in five states and very popular across the South.

Ever played Euchre? It's a card game I've never heard of, but lots of seniors are playing throughout the Midwest. And checkers is still the game for retirees in Florida, Georgia, and Maryland.

Take a look at the top game played by retirees in every state