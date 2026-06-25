The Games Washington’s Retirees Are Playing To Stay Sharp

The Games Washington’s Retirees Are Playing To Stay Sharp

Oli Scarff, Getty Images

If you are retired, it's important to stay active and socially engaged. It's important to keep an active mind, have social interaction, and have something to look forward to that is fun.

Whether it's cards or tiles, puzzles, or playing with a ball, playing games is shown to keep your mind sharp, which can help ward off afflictions like Alzheimer's and dementia.

Stereotypes aside, retired seniors are recreating with

  • Backgammon
  • Bingo
  • Bocce Ball
  • Bridge
  • Canasta
  • Checkers
  • Dominoes
  • Euchre
  • Mahjong
  • Pickleball
  • Pinochle
  • Rummikub
  • Rummy
  • Scrabble
  • Shuffleboard
  • Solitaire
  • Spades
  • Sudoku

The favorite pastimes vary by state, so it makes sense for retirees to consider taking up the most popular activity for their locale.

Washington state's favorite game for retirees must be pickleball.

There are seniors packing pickleball courts everywhere in Washington, and after all, the game was created on Bainbridge Island by then Congressman Joel Pritchard.

Pickleball is the top pastime for retirees in Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, and Utah, but ironically...not in Washington State. Wait, what? Turns out Soduko is the most popular game among retirees in Washington. In fact, the numbers-based game of logic and Bocce Ball, the lawn bowling game, are the activity of choice in a leading seven states in the study

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Sudoku is played extensively across the Midwest, Northeast, and Pacific Northwest. Bocce ball is most popular among retirees in California, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Alaska. Dominoes has me picturing older men playing the game in Miami or New York, but it's the preferred pastime in six states, while the centuries-old Chinese game Mahjong is the top choice in five states and very popular across the South.

Ever played Euchre? It's a card game I've never heard of, but lots of seniors are playing throughout the Midwest. And checkers is still the game for retirees in Florida, Georgia, and Maryland.

Take a look at the top game played by retirees in every state

The Most Popular Retiree Game in Every State 

Stunning Minnesota Home For Sale On Lake Superior Actually Has Rooftop Pickleball

Welcome to 1430 Stoney Point Drive, which sits on 2.07 acres and includes approximately 250 feet of private shoreline on Lake Superior.

The heart of the home is a dramatic kitchen, dining, and great room where two full stories of floor-to-ceiling windows pull the water directly into the space.

The oversized kitchen anchors it all, with a massive center island that seats five, double ovens, a smart refrigerator, and a large walk-in pantry. Down the hall, the primary suite wakes you up to Lake Superior views every morning, with a soaking tub and a 10x14 custom walk-in closet rounding out the retreat.

The upper floors add a lofted office overlooking the great room, a workout space framed by sweeping lake views, an additional bedroom and bath, and approximately 1,300 square feet of unfinished space, ready for whatever vision you bring.

However, the features that truly set this home apart are the ones nobody sees coming.

Step outside from the upper level, and you're on a rooftop pickleball court. Head downstairs, and there's a half basketball court in the basement.

The first floor, which was previously used as a short-term rental, includes a second full kitchen, bath, and laundry. A heated four-car attached garage completes the picture.

Stoney Point is nationally known among freshwater surfing enthusiasts, and this property puts you right at the edge of it, along with your own private shoreline to fish for lake trout, paddle out, or let the sound of Lake Superior do its thing.

Take a look inside one of the most remarkable homes currently on the market in Duluth, Minnesota.

Gallery Credit: Listed by Alicia Lokke, Realtor at Messina & Associates Real Estate

Filed Under: pickleball
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