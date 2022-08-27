Chelan PUD Introduces Pickleball Courts to Walla Walla Point Park
Chelan County PUD will be adding pickleball courts to Walla Walla Point Park, closing down the tennis courts until September.
The $228,000 project began on August 15, converting two of the four tennis courts into six new pickleball courts.
Courts will remain closed on Aug. 15 through September while the concrete cures.
Tennis enthusiasts can enjoy tennis courts at the following parks:
- Confluence State Park
- Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park
- Lincoln Rock
- Daroga State Park
- Beebe Bridge Park
- Chelan Falls Park
