Chelan PUD Introduces Pickleball Courts to Walla Walla Point Park

Chelan County PUD will be adding pickleball courts to Walla Walla Point Park, closing down the tennis courts until September.

The $228,000 project began on August 15, converting two of the four tennis courts into six new pickleball courts.

Courts will remain closed on Aug. 15 through September while the concrete cures.

Tennis enthusiasts can enjoy tennis courts at the following parks:

Confluence State Park

Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park

Lincoln Rock

Daroga State Park

Beebe Bridge Park

Chelan Falls Park

To learn more click here.