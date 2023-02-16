LETS COME UP WITH NICKNAMES FOR WENATCHEE

We’ve all had some kind of nickname throughout our lives. Sometimes those nick names were savagely given to us by a bully in junior high that had written that branded name on our underwear after giving us a wedgie. Sometimes it’s based on the name our parents gave us, or our last name. There was an older lady I met named Bertha. As a kid,she got called, Bertha Butt because there was a song from the 70’s called, Bertha Butt Boogie.

But as we got older, either those nicknames weren’t so bothersome or we’ve embraced them. Or we’ve adopted new nicknames. As if my name Mav3rick (yes, spelt with a ‘3’) wasn’t a nickname as a adjective (my parents named me after the TV/movie character Maverick played by James Garner). Some will call me Mav-Dawg. Snoop Mavie Mav. Mavster. Mav-o-licious. Or because I’m a Disneyland freak, Mouseketeer Mav3rick.

Photo: Mav3rick

Even cities have nicknames. Seattle is the Emerald City. Richland is Atomic City. Detroit is called, MoTown or Motor City. Some nicknames were given to towns by truckers back in the CB Radio days. Los Angeles (LA) was dubbed Shaky Town (because if the Earthquakes) or La La Land. San Francisco is called, ‘Frisco’ (they hate that, by the way). Sacramento became Sac-of-Tomatoes or Sac Town.

Sure, Wenatchee is the Apple Capital of the World. But I thought, why not explore some nicknames (good or bad) for Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE:

The Natch: This sounds so wrong.

Westside: But you have to say it like, “west SIIIIDE!”, while holding up three fingers in the air, then tap your chest twice where you’re heart is.

Wen-Chee: Sounds like a town a hiphop artist would call his hometown.

Roundabout Capital of the World: When writing about roundabouts in Wenatchee, many of you call it this. Roundabout Capital And of course Road Rules for Roundabouts

Getty Images

Wen Town: I can hear a parody of Steve Miller Band’s Swingtown sing about Wenatchee.

Wen-Wen: Kinda like living in Wenatchee is a win-win situation.

Pickle Town: Pickleball is the official state sport, and more and more pickleball courts are being put into place at different parks, which we wrote about: Pickleball in Wenatchee

Unsplash: John Matychuk

Sweatnatchee: It does get hot and sweaty in the Summer.

A-Town: Short for Apple. Duh.

Apple Valley: Although this is an actual city in the high desert of SoCal, they don’t actually have anything to do with apples there. So I say make them change there name.

The Lil Apple: As opposed to the Big Apple, a nickname for New York City.

Smoky Town: Save those COVID masks. We’ll be wearing them again with each fire season.

Photo: Kevin Rounce

The Gateway to the Rest of Washington: I like it!