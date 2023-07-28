More Chelan PUD Parks Being Retrofit For Pickleball

The sport courts at six Chelan County PUD parks will be temporarily closed for maintenance over the next three months.

The closures are necessary so the PUD can perform resurfacing of the courts and convert several that have been designed for tennis into use for pickleball.

PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen says the changes are being made, in part, due to popular demand.

"We've heard from a lot of our customers who said 'hey, we need more (pickleball courts)' and we are responding to that request by realigning and creating more pickleball courts around the district."

Hansen says the cost of the work is nominal and will also serve another important function.

"In all, the project's going to cost about $346,000, and that will be spent to ensure the safety and longevity of our courts."

Here’s the tentative project schedule, weather permitting:

- Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park: Closed July 17-Aug. 25 for resurfacing all courts, relining for one new pickleball court

- Confluence State Park: Closed July 17-Aug. 25 for resurfacing all courts, relining for one new pickleball court

- Lincoln Rock State Park: Closed Aug. 28-Sept. 15 for court maintenance, adding three new pickleball courts in an open, unused area

- Chelan Falls Park: Closed Sept. 4-15 for resurfacing, relining for one new pickleball court

- Daroga State Park and Beebe Bridge Park: Closed Sept. 11-Oct. 7 for replacing surfacing, posts and nets, and relining for one pickleball court at each park

The sport courts at Walla Walla Point Park, where similar work was completed last fall, will remain open during the closures at the other parks.