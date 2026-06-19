Roza Fire In Yakima Canyon Now At 50% Containment, Officials Say

A wildfire in Southern Kittitas County is now officially halfway under control.

Fire officials say the Roza Fire is currently listed at 50% containment after torching approximately 3,923 acres in the Yakima Canyon about nine miles north of Selah.

The blaze sparked on Tuesday evening and was quickly pushed by gusty winds, prompting portions of both Interstate-82 (I-82) and State Route 821 (SR-821) to close.

The fire also caused Level 2 evacuation notices for homes on Roza View Drive and in the Burbank Creek area.

Both I-82 and SR-821 have since re-opened and all evacuation notices have been lifted.

A Type II Incident Management Team comprised of 55 personnel is now in charge of the fire, which has reportedly been slowing over the past 24-36 hours.

Officials say the blaze was human caused but have yet to reveal its exact source of ignition.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.