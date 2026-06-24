Okanogan County Employee Killed In Landfill Accident Involving Fire Truck

An elderly Okanogan County employee is dead following a single-vehicle accident south of Okanogan.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says it happened early Tuesday when 73-year-old Larry Fingar was assisting personnel with Okanogan County Fire District No. 3 in extinguishing a fire at the Okanogan County Landfill in the 200 block of B&O North Road.

After initially responding to the fire at around 1:30 a.m., Fingar was operating a water tender at the facility when, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment.

Emergency crews responded within minutes but Fingar was pronounced deceased at the scene after sustaining traumatic injuries during the crash.

Fingar was reportedly a resident of Okanogan who'd been working for the County's Public Works Department for the past six years.

Officials say Tuesday's fire followed one in the same area at the landfill that had apparently rekindled after it was assumed to be out.

The Washington State Patrol is currently investigating the fatal incident.