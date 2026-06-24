Entiat Man Found Dead At Chelan County Jail Killed By Fentanyl Overdose, Coroner Says

Officials say an Entiat man who was found dead inside the Chelan County Regional Justice Center earlier this year died from a drug overdose.

The Chelan County Coroner's Office says 53-year-old Scott A. Glass accidentally died of acute fentanyl intoxication while being incarcerated at the jail on April 26, when he was found unresponsive in his bed inside a general population cell.

Corrections deputies provided life-saving measures that were later enhanced by emergency responders from the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department and Ballard Ambulance, but they proved unsuccessful and Glass was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Glass had been lodged at the jail since January, and his death is now under investigation by the Wenatchee Police Department.

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County officials aren't saying exactly how Glass might have smuggled the fentanyl that contributed to his death into the jail, but did release a statement saying, "Even with all the protocols, new equipment, and hard work the jail has put into place to combat this issue (contraband drugs), people still are willing take drugs if available to them; freewill is not taken away from someone incarcerated in a jail."

The same statement from the County also details that, over the past 35 years - and outside of Glass, only seven inmates have died while being held at the jail out of 175,662 individual bookings, which equates to a death rate of 0.003% during that timeframe.

The County went on to say they will be making no further comment on Glass' death at this time due to the ongoing investigation.