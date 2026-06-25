16-Year-Old Jailed For Stealing, Selling Horn From Warden Locomotive

A teenage juvenile is in police custody following a months-long investigation into the theft of a large train horn.

The Warden Police Department says the theft occurred on property belonging to Columbia Basin Railroad in January, when the horn was removed from one of its locomotive engines.

Investigators say the horn is a critical piece of safety equipment on any train and has a value of thousands of dollars.

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Warden Police say the 16-year-old they believe was responsible for the theft was found and arrested in Spokane Valley on Wednesday.

Detectives say it appears the teen may have sold the horn to an out-of-state party since perpetrating the theft.

The teen was transported back to Grant County and booked into a juvenile detention facility on charges of second-degree burglary and malicious mischief, first-degree theft and trafficking in stolen property, and causing malicious injury to railroad property, all of which are felony-level crimes.