16-Year-Old Jailed For Stealing, Selling Horn From Warden Locomotive

16-Year-Old Jailed For Stealing, Selling Horn From Warden Locomotive

photo credit: Getty

A teenage juvenile is in police custody following a months-long investigation into the theft of a large train horn.

The Warden Police Department says the theft occurred on property belonging to Columbia Basin Railroad in January, when the horn was removed from one of its locomotive engines.

Investigators say the horn is a critical piece of safety equipment on any train and has a value of thousands of dollars.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Warden Police say the 16-year-old they believe was responsible for the theft was found and arrested in Spokane Valley on Wednesday.

Detectives say it appears the teen may have sold the horn to an out-of-state party since perpetrating the theft.

The teen was transported back to Grant County and booked into a juvenile detention facility on charges of second-degree burglary and malicious mischief, first-degree theft and trafficking in stolen property, and causing malicious injury to railroad property, all of which are felony-level crimes.

See Inside Restored 1909 Train Car Vacation Rental

The train car, number 306, was part of the Washington Idaho and Montana Railway for about 46 years from 1909 to 1955. It carried passengers, mail, and other items during its service. The owners spent almost the entire year of 2020 moving it to the location and restoring it. Scroll down and take a peek inside and then go watch a video of the restoration process, learn more about its history, and book a night stay here

Gallery Credit: Paul Drake

Filed Under: news, warden
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ