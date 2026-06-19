Westside Man Facing Charges After Allegedly Assaulting State Patrol Trooper Near Cle Elum

A Westside man remains jailed after pleading not guilty to felony charges connected to his alleged assaulting of a Washington State Patrol trooper earlier this month.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 36-year-old Tyson Jerred Heath of Renton was arraigned on Monday in Kittitas County Superior Court, where he entered the plea to charges of third-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief, and obstructing a law enforcement official.

The State Patrol reportedly pulled Heath over for speeding on Interstate-90 near Cle Elum at around 9 p.m. on June 10.

Troopers say Heath was clocked on radar traveling at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone.

A State Patrol report indicates Heath's explanation for why he was speeding didn't match dashcam footage captured by the trooper who stopped him.

Heath also reportedly showed signs of being intoxicated at the time, including having watery, bloodshot eyes and smelling of alcohol.

Troopers also discovered Heath did not have a court-ordered ignition interlock device equipped in his vehicle, and that he was wanted on an outstanding criminal warrant out of Yakima County.

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After additional troopers were called to the scene, Heath allegedly proceeded to fail a series of field sobriety tests, during which he informed police that he was a "trained mixed martial arts fighter."

When Heath was advised that he was being placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, he allegedly resisted and made attempts to flee from troopers prior to bashing his head into the side mirror and door of a State Patrol vehicle.

Heath was ultimately subdued with the assistance of deputies from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Cle Elum Police Department, and allegedly kneed a trooper in the groin twice while being placed into the back of a State Patrol vehicle.

While being transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare Hospital for a medical evaluation, Heath also allegedly shouted a slew of obscenities at a trooper and repeatedly slammed his head against the interior door and safety partition of a State Patrol vehicle.

He was eventually given medical clearance and booked into the Kittitas County Jail, where he remains with a bail of $255,000.

His trial is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Heath has an extensive criminal history which includes convictions for assaulting a law enforcement official and intimidation of a public servant.