Drivers should expect delays on two Douglas County bridges next week as inspectors examine the structures.

Two Bridges Scheduled for Inspection

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The Canyon B Bridge on Eastmont Avenue and the Chief Joseph Bridge on Pearl Hill Road in Bridgeport will both be inspected. Douglas County officials say these inspections are essential to ensuring the long-term safety, reliability, and performance of transportation infrastructure.

Canyon B Bridge Traffic Changes Monday

The Canyon B Bridge will experience traffic control, lane shifts, and reduced speed limits, but it will remain open. Traffic revisions will be in place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 22.

Chief Joseph Bridge Impacts Tuesday

On Tuesday, flaggers will control traffic on the Chief Joseph Bridge, and reduced speed limits will be in effect. Revisions will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Drivers Asked to Use Caution

Officials ask motorists to drive cautiously and follow all traffic control devices and directions from crews on site.