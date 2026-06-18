The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will enact fire restrictions this weekend.

Stage 1 Restrictions Begin Friday

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The U.S. Forest Service announced Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will go into effect Friday.

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Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest - United States Forest Service Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest - United States Forest Service

“Protecting our forests and communities is a shared responsibility. As things continue to heat up across Central Washington, fire restrictions are an important step in reducing the risk of human‑caused wildfires," said Acting Forest Supervisor David Farmer. "We’re asking everyone to do their part by staying vigilant, respecting the restrictions, and helping keep our public lands safe for all."

What Activities Are Restricted

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Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit open fires, including wood stoves and charcoal briquette fires, outside of designated campgrounds or areas with established fire rings or grills.

Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, designated campground, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of all flammable material.

Travel off developed roads and trails is also not allowed, except to access dispersed camping.

What Activities Remain Allowed

Campfires in designated wilderness areas are allowed. Pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns and heating devices are also permitted when used in an area cleared of overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device. The device must have a functioning on-off switch capable of immediately extinguishing the flame.