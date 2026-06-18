Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Begin Friday in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Begin Friday in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will enact fire restrictions this weekend.

Stage 1 Restrictions Begin Friday

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The U.S. Forest Service announced Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will go into effect Friday.

Forest Service Cites Rising Wildfire Risk

Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest - United States Forest Service
Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest - United States Forest Service

“Protecting our forests and communities is a shared responsibility. As things continue to heat up across Central Washington, fire restrictions are an important step in reducing the risk of human‑caused wildfires," said Acting Forest Supervisor David Farmer. "We’re asking everyone to do their part by staying vigilant, respecting the restrictions, and helping keep our public lands safe for all."

What Activities Are Restricted

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Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit open fires, including wood stoves and charcoal briquette fires, outside of designated campgrounds or areas with established fire rings or grills.

Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, designated campground, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of all flammable material.

Travel off developed roads and trails is also not allowed, except to access dispersed camping.

What Activities Remain Allowed

Campfires in designated wilderness areas are allowed. Pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns and heating devices are also permitted when used in an area cleared of overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device. The device must have a functioning on-off switch capable of immediately extinguishing the flame.

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

 

Filed Under: okanogan-wenatchee national forest
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