After losing its K9 unit last month, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office announced it received a grant to obtain and train a new unit, and launched a fundraiser to make it happen.

Sheriff’s Office Seeks to Replace K9 Elsa

READ MORE: Okanogan County Mourns Loss of K9 Elsa

The Sheriff's Office said K9 Elsa died of a sudden medical complication, and her loss left a significant void in the ongoing fight against illegal drugs in the community.

While the grant secured significant funding, the Sheriff's Office said it needs the public's help to cover the cost of additional expenses to train, travel, and lodge the new K9.

Grant Covers Some Costs, Donations Still Needed

Many have reached out to ask how they can help the Sheriff's Office and have made numerous donations toward rebuilding the K9 program. The Sheriff's Office is launching a fundraiser.

How the Public Can Help

Officials say donations can be dropped off at the Oroville Police Department, Omak Police Department, Brewster Police Department, or the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said it made the decision to not utilize online fundraising platforms to every dollar donated goes directly to supporting the K9 program.

The goal is $10,000.