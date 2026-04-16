As April 20 approaches, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Washington State Patrol are reminding drivers that it is illegal to drive under the influence of drugs in every state.

4/20 Brings Increased Focus on Impaired Driving

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The date, commonly referred to as “4/20,” is often associated with increased marijuana use. Officials say that makes it even more important for drivers to plan ahead and avoid getting behind the wheel while impaired.

“Driving while impaired by any substance — legal or illegal — puts you and others in harm’s way,” said Trooper Jeremy Weber.

Officials Push Back on Marijuana Driving Myths

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He also pushed back on a common myth that marijuana use improves driving ability, calling that belief both false and dangerous.

According to NHTSA data from 2019 to 2021, about 26% of drivers seriously injured or killed in crashes tested positive for marijuana.

Authorities say marijuana can slow reaction times, impair judgment, and make it harder for drivers to maintain their lane — all factors that increase the risk of serious or deadly crashes.

How Drivers Can Stay Safe

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead by designating a sober driver, using a rideshare service, or calling a taxi. Officials also urge people to intervene if they see someone attempting to drive while impaired and to contact law enforcement if they spot a dangerous driver on the road.

The campaign message remains consistent: “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.”