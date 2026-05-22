A wildlife conservation area in eastern Okanogan County received a funding boost to advance its preservation of native ecosystems.

NCW Audubon Society Makes Major Conservation Contribution

READ MORE: The Enchantments Facing Strain From Record Visitation

The NCW Audubon Society donated $50,000 to support the Bonaparte Meadows Conservation project. Bonaparte Meadows is a vital landscape known for its rich biodiversity

“We are proud to support the Bonaparte Meadows project and the important work led by the Okanogan Land Trust,” said Art Campbell, president of the NCW Audubon Society. “Protecting this unique habitat aligns directly with our mission to conserve and restore natural ecosystems for the benefit of birds, wildlife, and future generations.”

Why Bonaparte Meadows Matters for Wildlife

Get our free mobile app

Officials say Bonaparte Meadows is a rare wetland ecosystem critical to supporting wildlife diversity in Okanogan County. The unique soil and water chemistry give rise to equally unique plant species and combinations of species, including rare sedges, willows, and asters.

Rare Wetland Supports Diverse Plant and Animal Species

The large and varied wetland habitat attracts amphibians such as the priority species, Columbia Spotted Frog, and a variety of resident and migratory birds, such as Barrow's Goldeneye. The area also supports a variety of large mammal species, from mule deer and moose to Canada lynx, wolves, and badgers.

Funding Will Support Conservation and Stewardship Efforts

The Okanogan Land Trust will use the donation to further land conservation efforts, stewardship activities, and community engagement initiatives tied to the Bonaparte Meadows project. The funding will leverage additional support from partners and stakeholders committed to preserving the area.

“NCW Audubon Society’s contribution is a meaningful investment in the future of Bonaparte Meadows,” said Kate Miller, executive director of Okanogan Land Trust. “Their support strengthens our ability to protect this remarkable landscape and ensure it remains a thriving habitat for wildlife and a valued resource for our community.”

For more information about Bonaparte Meadows or to learn how to support conservation efforts, visit okanoganlandtrust.org.