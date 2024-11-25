WSDOT wishes to assure commuters that interstate Thanksgiving travel doesn't have to be a dreadful slog.

"We know that people are traveling more than ever," says WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack. "What I'll just say is this: you can expect to encounter other people on the roads, too. Check on our travel charts to see if that's something that's going to influence your travel decisions."

"Some things to think about: do you have a stop planned along the way? (Editor's note: click here for a list of potential safety rest areas. Never drive drowsy!) Are you going to be hitting peak traffic? Are you traveling with pets or children in the car? Understand that you may get cued up in long lines of traffic during those peak times, particularly on the Wednesday and Friday around Thanksgiving when everybody's trying to and from their Thanksgiving dinner."

"On Black Friday, an additional reality, at least locally, is Steven and Blewett passes. (The mountain passes webpage is accessible here.) Are you prepared to travel mountain passes? Do you have proper traction fires and warm clothing and blankets if you have to stop? (Click here for a list of winter driving essentials.) Unfortunately, you might end up in a ditch; we always think we're good drivers and all prepared for driving straight, but you might get caught up behind someone who's spun out. You might encounter a tree that's fallen down or some other incident that can stop traffic for a while."

"We're all in it together when we're traveling. We really want to make sure we're prepared and also driving safely on our trips."

Other things to consider:

"State Routes 410 and 123, including Chinook and Cayuse passes within Mount Rainier National Park, are closed for the season due to heavy snowfall and avalanche danger.

The SR 20/North Cascades Highway closed for the season between Ross Dam trailhead (milepost 134) and Silver Star gate (milepost 171) due to avalanche risk."

"In the Puget Sound region, weekend toll rates will be in effect Thursday, Nov. 28, on the SR 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel. The I-405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on Thanksgiving. Out-of-town travelers, including those using rental cars, can learn about toll roads and temporary account payment options on the Good To Go! visitors page."

"People boarding a state ferry by vehicle should prepare for long waits. Peak travel times on most routes are expected to be westbound (or onto an island) Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 27-28, then eastbound (or off an island), Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30. Customers also can bypass vehicle lines by traveling as a walk-on passenger. Visit the Washington State Ferries website for more details on sailings schedules, vehicle reservations, ferry alerts and terminal conditions."

"Amtrak Cascades passengers are encouraged to purchase tickets early and plan to arrive at the station one hour before departure. Trains are running between Vancouver, British Columbia and Eugene, Oregon, stopping at 18 stations along the way. Buses also are available for travel between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia and between Seattle and Bellingham. Visit www.AmtrakCascades.com or call 800-USA-RAIL for tickets and schedules.

Pilots traveling via state-sponsored airports can find information at wsdot.wa.gov/travel/aviation/airports-list. Select 'WSDOT sponsored' under 'Airport collections' and click 'Apply.'"