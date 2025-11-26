Happy Thanksgiving, and enjoy the time with family and friends as we all reflect on what we are thankful for.

There will be many stores and government and municipal services closed or o holiday schedules so workers can enjoy Thanksgiving, too.

What is closed for Thanksgiving Day in Wenatchee

Here is a rundown on some of the curtailed or delayed services and office closures in the Wenatchee area.

Reversing the trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day for Black Friday shopping, many retailers will be closed on Thursday;

Walmart

Target

Costco

Macy's

J.C. Penney

Marshalls

Home Depot

Lowe's

Walgreen's (except 24-hour stores)

PetSmart

Petco

Bi-Mart

Safeway, Albertsons, Fred Meyer, and WinCo will be open for those last-minute items but with reduced hours of operation depending on location.

Government and Municipal Office Closures;

USPS will be closed Thanksgiving Day with no mail delivery except for Priority Mail Express

FedEx and UPS delivery is suspended except for special delivery services. Amazon will make limited deliveries.

Chelan and Douglas County offices are closed

Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and other local city offices will be closed.

The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee YMCA, Wenatchee Transfer Station, and Greater Wenatchee landfill will be closed for Thanksgiving

Banks and credit unions are closed and reopen on Friday, Nov. 28th.

