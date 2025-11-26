What’s Open, What’s Closed over Thanksgiving Holiday in the Wenatchee Valley
Happy Thanksgiving, and enjoy the time with family and friends as we all reflect on what we are thankful for.
There will be many stores and government and municipal services closed or o holiday schedules so workers can enjoy Thanksgiving, too.
What is closed for Thanksgiving Day in Wenatchee
Here is a rundown on some of the curtailed or delayed services and office closures in the Wenatchee area.
Reversing the trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day for Black Friday shopping, many retailers will be closed on Thursday;
- Walmart
- Target
- Costco
- Macy's
- J.C. Penney
- Marshalls
- Home Depot
- Lowe's
- Walgreen's (except 24-hour stores)
- PetSmart
- Petco
- Bi-Mart
Safeway, Albertsons, Fred Meyer, and WinCo will be open for those last-minute items but with reduced hours of operation depending on location.
Government and Municipal Office Closures;
- USPS will be closed Thanksgiving Day with no mail delivery except for Priority Mail Express
- FedEx and UPS delivery is suspended except for special delivery services. Amazon will make limited deliveries.
- Chelan and Douglas County offices are closed
Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and other local city offices will be closed.
- The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee YMCA, Wenatchee Transfer Station, and Greater Wenatchee landfill will be closed for Thanksgiving
Banks and credit unions are closed and reopen on Friday, Nov. 28th.
