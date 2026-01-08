One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4 p.m. on Interstate-90 about 22 miles west of Cle Elum when a sedan driven by 21-year-old Brayden A. Duncan of Auburn slid off the roadway, careened off a jersey barrier, and re-entered roadway where is was struck by a semi-truck driven by Kenneth A. Keller of Spokane.

Duncan sustained traumatic injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Keller was uninjured.

Troopers say Duncan was traveling too fast for road conditions and caused the collision, which slowed traffic on the highway for several hours while investigators worked the scene and towing crews removed the wreckage.